Dennis Otte

OMAHA — Graveside memorial services for Dennis E. Otte, 74, from Wayne, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.
He died May 15, 2020.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
TILDEN — Services for Lavona Ruterbories, 87, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
NEWMAN GROVE — Private services for Roger L. Thompson, 75, Fremont, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, and can be accessed by the public through Zoom by following the details below. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy Tucker, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Stanton Health Care in Stanton.
NORFOLK — Services for Gladys L. Raff, 100, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Rodger Risinger, 90, Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army Na…
WAUSA — Services for Charlotte “Jerry” Kristensen, 90, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
COLUMBUS — Services for David Peck, 66, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at First United Methodist Church, 2710 14th St., in Columbus. The Rev. Cindi Stewart will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at the Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.
COLERIDGE — Services for Audrey Bieg, 99, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
