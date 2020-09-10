Dennis McFarland

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Dennis L. McFarland, 74, will be at a later date. No services are planned.
He died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1946-2020
Dennis Lee McFarland was born March 18, 1946, in Bloomfield to Ray and Eileen (Wakeley) McFarland. He grew up and went to school in Kellerton, Iowa, then joined the Navy.
While in the service, he met and married Becky Murray in 1965. After he got out of the Navy, they returned to Nebraska, where he farmed for nearly 30 years in the Wausa area and also on Brooky Bottom near Wynot. After retiring from farming, they moved to rural Randolph, where he was a substitute mail carrier for several years, then moved to Norfolk.
Besides his family, some of his favorite things were homegrown tomatoes, homemade ice cream and his dog, Holly.
Dennis is survived by his spouse, Becky; their family, Troy (Rachelle) McFarland and their children, Nicole, Melissa and Christopher; Lenaya (James) Callies and their children. Ashton (Kourtney and Baby Boy Callies in December), Jaidyn, Jenna and Bryson; and Andrea (Tim) Cross of Yankton and their children, Justin Poppe and son Lyric, and Tim and Renee Cross; siblings: brother Gary (Barbara) McFarland of Sandy, Ore.; sister-in-law Marietta (Eldon) McFarland of Crofton; sister Joy (Jerry) Winkelbauer and brother-in-law Dave Junck of Randolph; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Eldon McFarland; a sister-in-law, Susan (Gary) McFarland; and a sister, Raeleen Junck.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.