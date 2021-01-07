Dennis Lyall of Omaha, formerly of the Meadow Grove area, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Per his wishes, there will be no services.
OAKLAND — Private services for Arlene J. Posvar, 92, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, under the direction of Pelan Funeral Services of Oakland, Lyons and Tekamah. Burial will be in the Bancroft Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Harold T. Myhre, 92, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
LAUREL — Services for Norma J. Penlerick, 83, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
GORDON — Memorial services for Frieda E. Ladely, 86, Norfolk, will be in April 2021 in Gordon.
NORFOLK — Private services for Jesse M. “Bud” Lewis, 85, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Ruth Bierman, 93, Neligh, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. She died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at her home in Neligh.
NORFOLK — Services for Aliya Acuña, 15, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Norfolk Church of Christ in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.