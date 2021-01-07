You have permission to edit this article.
Dennis Lyall

Dennis Lyall of Omaha, formerly of the Meadow Grove area, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Per his wishes, there will be no services.

In other news

OAKLAND — Private services for Arlene J. Posvar, 92, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, under the direction of Pelan Funeral Services of Oakland, Lyons and Tekamah. Burial will be in the Bancroft Cemetery.

TILDEN — Services for Harold T. Myhre, 92, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

LAUREL — Services for Norma J. Penlerick, 83, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

GORDON — Memorial services for Frieda E. Ladely, 86, Norfolk, will be in April 2021 in Gordon.

Dennis Lyall of Omaha, formerly of the Meadow Grove area, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Per his wishes, there will be no services.

NORFOLK — Private services for Jesse M. “Bud” Lewis, 85, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Terry L. Asmus, 58, Creighton, formerly of Storm Lake, Iowa, died Dec. 21, 2020.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Ruth Bierman, 93, Neligh, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. She died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at her home in Neligh.

NORFOLK — Services for Aliya Acuña, 15, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Norfolk Church of Christ in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

