NORFOLK — Services for Dennis Lichty, 79, of Norfolk will be Friday, June 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin officiating. A eulogy will be given at 10 a.m., with the funeral to follow at 10:30 a.m.
A luncheon will be provided after the funeral at St. Mary’s Parish Center. Following the luncheon, inurnment will be at the Plainview Cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy Hans presiding.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.
Dennis Lichty died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, following complications resulting from a car accident.