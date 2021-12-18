NORFOLK — Services for Dennis Lichty, 79, Norfolk, formerly of Plainview and Wayne, will be held at a future date in the spring.
Dennis Lichty died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha following complications resulting from a car accident.
1942-2021
Dennis, the son of Harmon and Florence (Hoscheit) Lichty, and stepmother Mary (Frickenstein) Lichty, was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Omaha.
Dennis grew up on a farm just outside of Creighton and from a young age showed that he was a very gifted musician. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1959. After graduation, Dennis started playing saxophone and piano with the rock bands “The Cools” and “Don Sohl and the Road Runners.” However, in 1961, Dennis pursued what would be his lifelong love of teaching and started his career at a country school near Plainview.
Dennis would later go on to earn his degree in elementary education at Wayne State College in Wayne in 1969. Dennis also earned his master’s degree in 1974 and his doctorate from the Univerity of South Dakota in Vermillion in 1997. Over the course of his career, Dennis taught at the elementary, junior high, high school and collegiate levels. He also spent time working at the State Department of Education in Lincoln. Dennis retired from Wayne State College in the spring of 2016 ending a career spanning five decades. He truly loved the world of education and was quite literally a lifelong learner.
Dennis Lichty and Dorothy Belina were married Aug. 5, 1967, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Dodge. They resided in Plainview for over 40 years. After the death of his beloved spouse, Dorothy, Dennis moved to Wayne to be closer to his job at Wayne State College. After his retirement, Dennis moved to Norfolk so he could be closer to his grandchildren and their many activities.
Dennis was preceded in death by his spouse, Dorothy; daughter Tawna Lichty Reineke; son-in-law Chad Reineke; granddaughter Janicka Luschen; brother-in-law Lambert Belina Jr.; and his parents, parents-in-law and grandparents.
He is survived by his children, Anthony and Sarah (Cady) Lichty of St. Charles, Mo., Tara and Vince Tucker of McCook Lake, S.D., Tiffany Lichty of Norfolk and Tracy and Patricia Lichty of Norfolk; and his grandchildren, Eleanor, Miriam and Cassandra Lichty, Treyla and Traven Tucker, Kaden and Jace Lichty and Tirany Luschen. Dennis also is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Raymond Belina of Norfolk; sister-in-law Dee Belina of Hay Springs; nieces, nephews and their families and many other relatives and friends.
The family of Dennis suggests that memorials be directed to a Go Fund Me account to assist with medical expenses from the accident and Tiffany’s recovery and rehabilitation.(https://gofund.me/ce41637a).