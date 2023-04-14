Dennis Lee

ALBION — Services for Dennis A. Lee, 91, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion with the Rev. Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and VFW Post 736.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.
1932-2023
Dennis Allen Lee, treasured spouse, father, grandfather and friend passed away during the night of April 10, 2023, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove just days after celebrating his 91st birthday with his family.
Dennis A. Lee was born on the family farm in Boone County’s Bradish. The middle child of three sons born to Selmer and Julia (Kaarstad) Lee, Dennis was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Zion South Branch Church. He attended rural schools in Boone County and elementary school in Newman Grove. He was proud to graduate from Newman Grove High School in May 1950.
Dennis fulfilled his patriotic obligations and, on March 3, 1953, went to Camp Crowder in Missouri, then on to Fort Sill, Okla., to prepare him for duty. He served in Korea near the 38th Parallel until December 1954, when he was honorably discharged.
Dennis was welcomed home to work on the farm with his dad and brother Art in Boone County, raising corn, alfalfa, hay and beans. He also milked cows and raised cattle and pigs.
Dennis was a lifelong member of Immanuel Zion Church, where he was on church council as secretary and shared his knowledge of faith through Sunday school and Wednesday classes. He served on the Rural Fire Board for 26 years, and it was during a Rural Fire Board meeting that Dennis met Kathleen, the love of his life.
He was also active with Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and VFW Post 736. Dennis was humbled to be included in the Korean War Veteran Honor Flight and was grateful that all veterans of foreign wars were being recognized and honored for their commitment to our country’s freedom. Surrounded by his family, his service to our country was recently recognized with a Certificate of Honor.
On Sept. 23, 1978, Dennis and Kathleen (Nelson) were joined in marriage at Shell Creek Lutheran Church in Newman Grove, and they adored each other through 44 years of marriage. They established themselves 6 miles west of Newman Grove in Boone County in a house they built months earlier.
Dennis was blessed to be a father to two shining daughters: Monica, born when he was 48, and Valerie, born two years later. Having waited to be a father, Dennis threw himself into fathering his girls. He loved giving piggyback rides, storytelling, playing games and teaching them how to drive.
Dennis and his beloved Kathleen enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska, Hawaii, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Glacier National Park and other national parks.
One of Dennis’ most gratifying projects came in 2013, when he restored his father’s 1953 John Deere 60 tractor, after which he loved giving his grandchildren tractor and lawnmower rides.
Cherishing beautiful memories, Dennis is survived by his spouse, Kathleen; daughters Monica (Jason) Lee Buss of Central City, Valerie (James) Paul of York; grandchildren he adored, Julia and Miles Buss and Sophie Paul, sisters-in-law and brothers-in law Judeen Lee, Deanna (Larry) Sivers, Doug Nelson, Marilyn Mecham and Cheryl (Allen) German, Roy Nelson, as well as many nieces and nephews who thought the world of their Uncle Dennis; and Cousin Maynard (Dora Lea) Lee and many friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Selmer and Julia; brothers Ronald and Art; parents-in-law Clarence and DeLoris Nelson; and brother-in-law Scott Mecham.
Dennis spent his life spreading kindness to everyone he encountered. It has been said that a great man shows his greatness by the way he treats others. Dennis Allen Lee was a great man.
Memorials are suggested to Immanuel-Zion Lutheran (South Branch) Church and the Roll Call Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 73, Newman Grove, NE 68758.