Dennis Lee

ALBION — Dennis A. Lee, 91, Newman Grove, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion with the Rev. Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and VFW Post 736.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.
Memorials are suggested to Immanuel-Zion Lutheran South Branch Church and the Roll Call Veterans Memorial of Newman Grove.