Dennis Kudera

NORFOLK — Services for Dennis D. “Denny” Kudera, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, both of Norfolk, the U.S. Army Honors Guard and the Nebraska American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his residence in rural Norfolk.