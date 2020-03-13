Dennis Kudera

NORFOLK — Services for Dennis D. “Denny” Kudera, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, both of Norfolk, the U.S. Army Honors Guard and the Nebraska American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his residence in rural Norfolk.
Dennis D. “Denny” Kudera was born Dec. 26, 1946, in Plainview, the son of Leonard and Berniece (Mathine) Kudera. He attended grade school in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School.
After high school, Denny served in the U.S. Army for two years from Dec. 14, 1966, to Dec. 13, 1968. After the service, Denny moved back to Plainview.
He married Denise Bomar on Aug. 2, 1969, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. They later moved to Norfolk in 1981. Dennis began working for Goodyear in Norfolk in 1979 and continued working there for 38 years until he retired in November 2017.
Denny enjoyed fishing, pheasant hunting, riding snow mobiles, collecting eagles and antique lamps.
Survivors include his spouse, Denise Kudera of Norfolk; children Carolyn (Mylon) Schlote of Tilden, Michelle (Jeff) Jones of Grand Island and Tracey (Russ) Olson of Norfolk; six grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother, Ron Kudera of Plainview; a sister, Mary (Kenny) Huntley of Columbus; a sister, Marilyn Kudera of Ohio; and a brother, Jerry (Ann) Kudera of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Berniece.
Casketbearers will be Jonathan Stech, Brent Meyers, Dwight Reuter, Randy Eichberger, Boyce Bitney and John Eichberger.
