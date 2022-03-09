 Skip to main content
Dennis Jones

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis L. Jones, 69, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Dennis Jones died Friday, March 4, 2022, in Rapid City, S.D., as a result of a vehicle accident.

1952-2022

Dennis was born on Aug. 26, 1952, in Norfolk to Leonard and Marcella (Tomasek) Jones. Dennis attended grade school at Norfolk Public and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1971. After graduating, Dennis moved to Bartlett to become a ranch hand.

Dennis married the love of his life, Sherrilee Bisping, on May 16, 1975, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. Sherri was able to get Dennis to move from Bartlett back to Norfolk, where he had various jobs before joining the Vulcraft workforce. Dennis worked for Vulcraft for 43 years before he decided to retire.

Dennis enjoyed many things in life such as gardening, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, being outdoors, pulling practical jokes and cooking.

Dennis was a proud winner of an Oliver tractor from the Pierce County Threshing Bee for which he only bought a $5 raffle ticket.

Dennis loved getting together and telling stories and making memories. He always enjoyed his friends and a cold beer at the Off-Road Ranch “Board Meeting.”

Dennis was a good spouse, father, grandfather and hard worker. Dennis enjoyed many trips to Sturgis, S.D., especially his last trip with just his two sons.

Dennis was a member of the American Legion Riders and Abate District 15.

Survivors include spouse Sherri Jones of Norfolk; children Cory Jones of Norfolk, Colby (Sara) Jones and their children, Peyton and Easton of Norfolk; sisters Judy Miller of Lincoln, Janice (Terry) Jensen of Norfolk, Tammie Jones of Norfolk, Karen Jones of Norfolk, Kellie (Denis) Hansen of Norfolk; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dennis was preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Marcella; and brother in infancy Duane.

Honorary casketbearers will be Terry Riege, Wayne Christiansen, Jim Herscheid, Roger Hale, Bill Eilerts, Pete Wiley, Darcy Gansebom, Kirk Lee, Dan Painter and Dennis Grimm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

