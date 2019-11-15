Dennis Hintz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis L. Hintz, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Marilyn (Mrs. Ted) Reeg, 75, rural Wayne, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Angela Reeves, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Michael Malloy will officiate with burial in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Services for Herman Guenther, 84, Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of West Point and Northeast Nebraska, are under the direction of Valley of the Sun Mortuary in Chandler, Ariz.
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Darlene Wiese, 92, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Kathy Montira will officiate.
PILGER — Services for Betty M. Koehlmoos, 89, Pilger, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services LaVern Kauth, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, Amer…
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Norma Kumm, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
SYRACUSE — Graveside services for Doris O. (Preuss, Jostes) Gellerman, 94, Fort Wayne, Ind., will be at a later date in Syracuse.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.