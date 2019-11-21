Dennis Hintz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis L. Hintz, 74, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. James Wonnacott will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16 and V.F.W. Post 1644, both of Norfolk, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
He died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1945-2019
Born March 15, 1945, on the family farm in rural Bloomfield, Dennis L. Hintz was the son of Marvin and Lydia (Thompson) Hintz. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. He attended County School District 154 Cottonwood in rural Knox County and then attended and graduated from Center High School in 1963.
After high school, Dennis enlisted into the U.S. Army and served from Jan. 21, 1964, to June 21, 1965. After he was discharged, Dennis moved back to Knox County when he started working construction and farmed from 1966 to 1985.
He married LaVonne K. Block on May 25, 1968, in Wausa. Three children were born to this union: Amy, Chris and Michaelle. LaVonne passed away in 1993 after 25 years of marriage.
Later, Dennis married JoAnn M. Puffer on Jan. 16, 1994, in Sargent. No children were born to this union.
Dennis operated and owned a cleaning company from 1985 to 1997. He worked at the Norfolk Veterans Home for 24½ years, starting in 1986. He also volunteered at the Veterans Home for 30 years, along with other nursing homes and daycares, where he put on toy shows and dressed as Santa Claus during Christmas.
He was active in the 4-H Club, Saddle Club and John Deere Club and Cornhusker Club. Dennis collected John Deere toy tractors, old farming memorabilia, license plates, dealer plates, doing toy restoration and watching Nebraska Cornhusker sports.
A photo of Dennis is located in the mural at the entrance of the Norfolk Veterans Home; The image is an actual photo of Dennis in the military that was painted in the mural. A nearby plaque explains its details.
Dennis also enjoyed his 5-mile walks in the mornings before work, collecting family history and photos from the past. Dennis loved his grandchildren and great-grandson very much and enjoyed spending time with them and playing with them. He would have a picnic with them before they would leave or go home.
Dennis enjoyed talking to his three children on the phone every day and loved them very much.
Survivors include his spouse, JoAnn Hintz of Norfolk; his children, Amy (Jason) Epley of North Carolina, Chris (Karen) Hintz of Plainview and Michaelle (Greg) Fickler of Norfolk; 22 grandchildren; one great-grandson; a brother, John (Mary) Hintz of Lincoln; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Hintz of Stanton; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first spouse, LaVonne (Block) Hintz; a grandson, Caleb Epley; parents Marvin and Lydia; and a brother, Dwane.
