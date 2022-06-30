 Skip to main content
Dennis Heimes

HARTINGTON — Services for Dennis E. Heimes, 75, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dennis Heimes died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Cherie Watson

Cherie Watson

PIERCE — Services for Cherie Watson, 50, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Agnes Schleppenbach

Agnes Schleppenbach

LINCOLN — Services for Agnes L. (Hoffmann) Schleppenbach, 100, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. There will be a rosary recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Visitat…

Kenneth Jacob

Kenneth Jacob

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kenneth Jacob, 70, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Douglas Wollschlager and David Wollschlager

Douglas Wollschlager and David Wollschlager

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., and David R. Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.

James Day

James Day

WAYNE — Services for James “Jim” Day, 88, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, at the Frey Conference Suite at the Wayne State College Student Center. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Vicki VonMinden

Vicki VonMinden

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vicki D. VonMinden, 76, Norfolk, formerly of Sioux City, will be at a later date in Sioux City.

Jeanne Hopkins

Jeanne Hopkins

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne H. Hopkins, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jeanne Hopkins died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.

Thomas Zakrzewski

Thomas Zakrzewski

O’NEILL — Services for Thomas Zakrzewski, 80, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

