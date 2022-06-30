HARTINGTON — Services for Dennis E. Heimes, 75, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dennis Heimes died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
PIERCE — Services for Cherie Watson, 50, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.
LINCOLN — Services for Agnes L. (Hoffmann) Schleppenbach, 100, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. There will be a rosary recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Visitat…
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kenneth Jacob, 70, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., and David R. Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for James “Jim” Day, 88, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, at the Frey Conference Suite at the Wayne State College Student Center. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vicki D. VonMinden, 76, Norfolk, formerly of Sioux City, will be at a later date in Sioux City.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne H. Hopkins, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jeanne Hopkins died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Thomas Zakrzewski, 80, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.