Dennis Hart

LAUREL — Services for Dennis D. Hart, 58, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Laurel United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Bressler-Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is in charge of the arrangements.
1963-2022
Dennis Dean Hart passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home in Laurel surrounded by his family.
Dennis was born on Nov. 4, 1963, in Worland, Wyo., to Harold and Kathy (Stevens) Durtsche. After high school, Dennis furthered his education by earning a certified welding degree from Northeast Community College in 1984.
On June 22, 1985, Dennis married Julie M. Fredricksen in Laurel. To this union, the couple had two sons, Josh and Justin.
Dennis was an active member of the Laurel community. He started his career in welding. After welding for many years, Dennis and Julie purchased the Pizza Ranch in Laurel. For 16 years, people enjoyed his pizza and chicken. He took great pride in his job but due to health issues, he sold the business.
Following a few tough years with health issues, Dennis returned to his love of management and took on a job at the Corner Mart in Laurel. He enjoyed all the good friends he made throughout the years. His pride, perfection and hard work built a legacy for all to follow.
Dennis enjoyed the outdoors. He went on countless elk hunting trips to Wyoming with his boys and his Uncle Jay. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition, he enjoyed going to the lake, camping with his family and grandchildren. He loved spending countless hours playing with his grandchildren and took great pride in following their activities. He also loved Nebraska football and spending time with friends.
Dennis is survived by his spouse, Julie; sons Josh (Britney) Hart of Laurel and Justin (fiancé Keri) Hart of Laurel; five grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, Hunter, Quincy and Chaney; mother Kathy Stevens of Greybull, Wyo.; adoptive parents, Bill and Karen Young of Laurel; brothers David Hart of Cody, Wyo., Troy Young of Laurel and Brian Young of Laurel; and a sister, Vicky Owen of Winside.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Harold Durtsche; grandparents Emil Durtsche, Betty Durtsche-Jones, Jack Jones, Dorothy and Alfred Sr. Rath; brother Donny Hart; brother-in-law Andrew Fredricksen; grandson Wyatt Hart; and cousin Harold Durtsche.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.