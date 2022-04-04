 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennis Hart

Dennis Hart

LAUREL — Services for Dennis D. Hart, 58, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Laurel United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Bressler-Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is in charge of the arrangements.

1963-2022

Dennis Dean Hart passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home in Laurel surrounded by his family.

Dennis was born on Nov. 4, 1963, in Worland, Wyo., to Harold and Kathy (Stevens) Durtsche. After high school, Dennis furthered his education by earning a certified welding degree from Northeast Community College in 1984.

On June 22, 1985, Dennis married Julie M. Fredricksen in Laurel. To this union, the couple had two sons, Josh and Justin.

Dennis was an active member of the Laurel community. He started his career in welding. After welding for many years, Dennis and Julie purchased the Pizza Ranch in Laurel. For 16 years, people enjoyed his pizza and chicken. He took great pride in his job but due to health issues, he sold the business.

Following a few tough years with health issues, Dennis returned to his love of management and took on a job at the Corner Mart in Laurel. He enjoyed all the good friends he made throughout the years. His pride, perfection and hard work built a legacy for all to follow.

Dennis enjoyed the outdoors. He went on countless elk hunting trips to Wyoming with his boys and his Uncle Jay. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition, he enjoyed going to the lake, camping with his family and grandchildren. He loved spending countless hours playing with his grandchildren and took great pride in following their activities. He also loved Nebraska football and spending time with friends.

Dennis is survived by his spouse, Julie; sons Josh (Britney) Hart of Laurel and Justin (fiancé Keri) Hart of Laurel; five grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, Hunter, Quincy and Chaney; mother Kathy Stevens of Greybull, Wyo.; adoptive parents, Bill and Karen Young of Laurel; brothers David Hart of Cody, Wyo., Troy Young of Laurel and Brian Young of Laurel; and a sister, Vicky Owen of Winside.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Harold Durtsche; grandparents Emil Durtsche, Betty Durtsche-Jones, Jack Jones, Dorothy and Alfred Sr. Rath; brother Donny Hart; brother-in-law Andrew Fredricksen; grandson Wyatt Hart; and cousin Harold Durtsche.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Tags

In other news

Edna Rohrberg

Edna Rohrberg

OSMOND — Private family services for Edna M. Rohrberg, 99, of Osmond will be held at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond with Deacon Patrick Roche officiating. A private family burial will take place at the Osmond City Cemetery in Osmond.

Paul Kahler

Paul Kahler

OSMOND — Services for Paul H. Kahler, 75, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with the Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating.

Erika Crosley

Erika Crosley

NIOBRARA — Services for Erika Crosley, 88, of Niobrara will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Niobrara Lutheran Church in Niobrara. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery at Niobrara.

Arnold Marr

Arnold Marr

WAYNE — Services for Arnold R. Marr, 95, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Masonic rites and military honors will be conducted. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Susie Lange

Susie Lange

RANDOLPH — Services for Susie Lange, 48, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Sondra Herian

Sondra Herian

PIERCE — Graveside services for Sondra Mae (Popham) Herian will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Gertrude Brandstetter

Gertrude Brandstetter

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Gertrude Brandstetter, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.

Sandra Hale

Sandra Hale

RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. Hale will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Burial will be at a later date.

Terry Norris

Terry Norris

NORFOLK — Services for Terry Norris, 66, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara