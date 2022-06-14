NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Dennis E. Grimm, 64, of Pierce will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at his house, 85050 U.S. Hwy 81, Pierce.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Dennis Grimm died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1957-2022
Dennis Grimm’s Last Round, Heaven Bound motorcycle rally will start at 1 p.m., leaving from Dennis’ house, with celebration of life to follow.
Dennis was born on Nov. 11, 1957, in Sabetha, Kan., to Wilber and Elzada (Wikle) Grimm. He attended grade school and graduated from Sabetha High School in 1976.
After graduating from high school, Dennis worked at the elevator in Morrill, Kan., before taking a job with the United States Post Office. Dennis’ job with the postal service is what brought him to Nebraska. Dennis decided the road was where his heart was, so he bought a semi and started trucking. Dennis was busy hauling grain until later getting a flatbed to haul steel for Nucor for 20 plus years with his privately owned truck.
Dennis enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching Westerns, camping, fishing, hunting, trapping and was always up for a game of pitch. Dennis was a member of the ABATE Motorcycle Club. Dennis will always be remembered for his 16 years of poker runs to raise money for St. Jude’s. Dennis always greatly appreciated all of his wonderful friends and family.
Survivors include daughter Amber Grimm of Norfolk; two grandchildren, Malaysia and Kristopher; significant other Sharon Nelson of Pierce; brother Jerry Grimm of Sabetha; Beverly (Dave) Schuster of Sabetha, Shirley Stout of Wichita, Kan., and Janet (Steve) Marcou of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Wilber and Elzada; son Shawn Grimm; and brother James Grimm.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.