NORFOLK — Services for Dennis E. Grimm, 64, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Grimm died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
SPENCER — Services for Garry Wilson, 86, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Garry Wilson died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Evelyn Lanman, 97, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Evelyn Lanman died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
LYNCH — Services for Garry Wilson, 86, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Mike Pinkelman will officiate with burial in Scottville Cemetery in rural O’Neill. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 228 and Army National …
O’NEILL — Services for Maureen Rohde, 87, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Edith M. Keller, 97, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, at the Bassett United Methodist Church in Bassett. Inurnment will be in the Newport Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Glenn E. “Bronco” Larsen, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
FREMONT — Services for Jeanet McGee, 90, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate with burial in Memorial Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Patrick Carr, 76, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.