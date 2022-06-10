 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennis Grimm

NORFOLK — Services for Dennis E. Grimm, 64, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Grimm died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Dennis Grimm

Dennis Grimm

NORFOLK — Services for Dennis E. Grimm, 64, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Grimm died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Garry Wilson

Garry Wilson

SPENCER — Services for Garry Wilson, 86, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Garry Wilson died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Evelyn Lanman

Evelyn Lanman

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Evelyn Lanman, 97, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Evelyn Lanman died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Garry Wilson

Garry Wilson

LYNCH — Services for Garry Wilson, 86, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Mike Pinkelman will officiate with burial in Scottville Cemetery in rural O’Neill. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 228 and Army National …

Maureen Rohde

Maureen Rohde

O’NEILL — Services for Maureen Rohde, 87, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Edith Keller

Edith Keller

BASSETT — Memorial services for Edith M. Keller, 97, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, at the Bassett United Methodist Church in Bassett. Inurnment will be in the Newport Cemetery.

Glenn Larsen

Glenn Larsen

PIERCE — Services for Glenn E. “Bronco” Larsen, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Jeanet McGee

Jeanet McGee

FREMONT — Services for Jeanet McGee, 90, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate with burial in Memorial Cemetery.

Patrick Carr

Patrick Carr

O’NEILL — Services for Patrick Carr, 76, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara