Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.

Mr. Gaskin served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1969 during Vietnam, where he served as an electronics countermeasure technician. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8058, which he joined in 2017.

He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and spending time with his family and friends.

He is predeceased by his loving spouse, Arlene Gaskin (Heath); parents Schuyler Jr. and Eula Gaskin and son Douglas Gaskin. He will be deeply missed by his grandson, Joseph Gaskin; great-grandsons Jayden and Mason Gaskin; sister Gloria and family; other family members and all the friends that he had made on his journey.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at noon Saturday, June 25, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Please RSVP to Trixie at 704-214-3587.

