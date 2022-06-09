 Skip to main content
Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.

1946-2021

Mr. Gaskin served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1969 during Vietnam, where he served as an electronics countermeasure technician. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8058, which he joined in 2017.

He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and spending time with his family and friends.

He is predeceased by his loving spouse, Arlene Gaskin (Heath); parents Schuyler Jr. and Eula Gaskin and son Douglas Gaskin. He will be deeply missed by his grandson, Joseph Gaskin; great-grandsons Jayden and Mason Gaskin; sister Gloria and family; other family members and all the friends that he had made on his journey.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at noon Saturday, June 25, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Please RSVP to Trixie at 704-214-3587.

Clo Shamblen

Clo Shamblen

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Clo A. Shamblen, 81, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Plainview Congregational Church.

Daniel Foxhoven

Daniel Foxhoven

WYNOT — Services for Daniel J. Foxhoven, 68, Denver, Colo., formerly of Wynot, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.

Paulette Smith

Paulette Smith

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Paulette Smith, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gene Borgmann will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Jeremy Gross

Jeremy Gross

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Jeremy W. Gross, 44, Salina, Kan., formerly of Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Mike Swanton will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Belden Cemetery. Military honors will be…

Rollie Hank

Rollie Hank

RAEVILLE — A celebration of life for Rollie Hank, 93, Pierce, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Raeville Rectory in Raeville.

Russell Pollard

Russell Pollard

NORFOLK — Services for Russell H. Pollard, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Blank will officiate. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.

Arthur Bartlett

Arthur Bartlett

SPALDING — Memorial services and inurnment for Arthur L. Bartlett, 85, Crofton, will be at a later date in Spalding. Arthur Bartlett died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Roxanne Nelson

Roxanne Nelson

LAUREL — Services for Roxanne G. Nelson, 60, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Roxanne Nelson died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence.

Garry Wilson

Garry Wilson

LYNCH — Services for Garry Wilson, 86, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Mike Pinkelman will officiate with burial in Scottville Cemetery in rural O’Neill. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 228 and Army National …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

