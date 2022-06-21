 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.

Mr. Gaskin served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1969 during Vietnam, where he served as an electronics countermeasure technician. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8058, which he joined in 2017.

He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and spending time with his family and friends.

He is predeceased by his loving spouse, Arlene Gaskin (Heath); parents Schuyler Jr. and Eula Gaskin and son Douglas Gaskin. He will be deeply missed by his grandson, Joseph Gaskin; great-grandsons Jayden and Mason Gaskin; sister Gloria and family; other family members and all the friends that he had made on his journey.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at noon Saturday, June 25, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Please RSVP to Trixie at 704-214-3587.

Tags

In other news

David Curley

David Curley

WAYNE — Services for David Curley, 67, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. David Curley died suddenly on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Theodore and Yolanda Manzer

Theodore and Yolanda Manzer

ATKINSON — Joint memorial services for Theodore “Ted” Manzer, 94, and Yolanda “Londie” Manzer, 95, both of Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery with military graveside rites for Theodore conducted by the Atki…

Dorothy Lipp

Dorothy Lipp

WAYNE — Services for Dorothy I. Lipp, 95, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Dorothy Lipp died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

Daniel Ickler

Daniel Ickler

CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Daniel Ickler, 71, Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Verdigre, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259, American Legion Post 74 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151.

Graham Henning

Graham Henning

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Graham L. Henning, 85, Grand Junction, Colo., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Janann Gluth King will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be provided by Ame…

Jean Doerr

Jean Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jean Doerr died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Jeanette Uehling

Jeanette Uehling

NORFOLK — Private inurnment for Jeanette J. Uehling, 80, Norfolk, will be at a later date at the Stanton Cemetery. No services are planned at this time.

Elida Svatos

Elida Svatos

LYNCH — Memorial services for Elida Svatos, 63, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at United Methodist Church in Lynch. Jeff Hart will officiate.

Alice Sobotka

Alice Sobotka

O’NEILL — Services for Alice Sobotka, 90, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara