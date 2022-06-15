 Skip to main content
Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.

Mr. Gaskin served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1969 during Vietnam, where he served as an electronics countermeasure technician. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8058, which he joined in 2017.

He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and spending time with his family and friends.

He is predeceased by his loving spouse, Arlene Gaskin (Heath); parents Schuyler Jr. and Eula Gaskin; and son Douglas Gaskin. He will be deeply missed by his grandson, Joseph Gaskin; great-grandsons Jayden and Mason Gaskin; sister Gloria and family; other family members; and all the friends that he had made on his journey.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at noon Saturday, June 25, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Please RSVP to Trixie at 704-214-3587.

John Brosh

John Brosh

GRETNA — A celebration of life for John W. Brosh, 68, of Ashland, formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St., Gretna. The Rev. Brian Kemp-Schlemmer will officiate. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery in Ashland.

Dorothy Greckel

Dorothy Greckel

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Greckel, 104, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Dorothy Greckel died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Elida Svatos

Elida Svatos

SPENCER — Funeral services for Elida Svatos, 63, of Lynch are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

William Buchanan

William Buchanan

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Darlene Woslager

Darlene Woslager

PIERCE — Services for Darlene M. Woslager, 86, of Pierce are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Kristee Colwell

Kristee Colwell

NORFOLK — Services for Kristee L. Colwell, 68, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Evelyn Lanman

Evelyn Lanman

VERDEL — A visitation/luncheon for Evelyn Lanman, 97, of Verdel will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Verdel Community Hall.

Tanner Norman

Tanner Norman

BLAIR — Memorial services for Tanner A. Norman, 25, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

