Dennis Forsberg

LAUREL — Services for Dennis Forsberg, 81, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Dennis Forsberg died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.

Madeline Lindemann

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Madeline L. Lindemann, 85, Collerville, Tenn., and formerly of Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Hartington. Joyce Cook will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.

Joyce Mosley

NORFOLK — Services for Joyce J. (Storovich Cutshall) Mosley, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Joyce Mosley died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Betty Skalberg

WAUSA — Memorial service for Betty M. Skalberg, 90, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Louis Kerbel

STANTON — Services for Louis Kerbel, 71, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial at a later date in Rosedale Covenant Cemetery in Bristow.

Harriett and Verl Nahrstedt

MADISON — Memorial services for Harriett A. and Verl L. Nahrstedt will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

K.E. Barritt

STUART — Services for K.E. Barritt, 92, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by Norton-Carlisle American Legion Post of Stuart.

Harriett Nahrstedt

MADISON — Services for Harriett Nahrstedt, 95, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Harriett Nahrstedt died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, the Arbor Care Center in Madison.

Jim Butts

O’NEILL — Services for Jim Butts, 89, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

