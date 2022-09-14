LAUREL — Services for Dennis Forsberg, 81, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Dennis Forsberg died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
In other news
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Madeline L. Lindemann, 85, Collerville, Tenn., and formerly of Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Hartington. Joyce Cook will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Joyce J. (Storovich Cutshall) Mosley, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Joyce Mosley died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Memorial service for Betty M. Skalberg, 90, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
STANTON — Services for Louis Kerbel, 71, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial at a later date in Rosedale Covenant Cemetery in Bristow.
MADISON — Memorial services for Harriett A. and Verl L. Nahrstedt will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Louis Kerbel, 71, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial at a later date in Rosedale Covenant Cemetery in Bristow.
STUART — Services for K.E. Barritt, 92, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by Norton-Carlisle American Legion Post of Stuart.
MADISON — Services for Harriett Nahrstedt, 95, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Harriett Nahrstedt died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, the Arbor Care Center in Madison.
O’NEILL — Services for Jim Butts, 89, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.