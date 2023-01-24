NORFOLK — Services for Dennis Fleming, 78, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Fleming died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk .
WAUSA — Memorial services for Joann Koehler, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.
Services for Allan A. Zeitz, 77, Fairmont, Minn., will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont.
NORFOLK — Services for Ella M. Voelker, 101, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ella Voelker died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
NEWMAN GROVE — Thomas L. Barnes, 79, Albion, formerly of Newman Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary Ann E. Crabb, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Walter W. Larson, 67, Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at New Hope Community Church in Springview. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
NORFOLK — Richard “Dick” Sydow, 83, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home in Broomfield, Colo. A celebration of life for Richard and Carol Sydow will be at a later date in Norfolk.