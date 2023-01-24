 Skip to main content
Dennis Fleming

NORFOLK — Services for Dennis Fleming, 78, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Fleming died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk .

Allan Zeitz

Allan Zeitz

Services for Allan A. Zeitz, 77, Fairmont, Minn., will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont.

Ella Voelker

Ella Voelker

NORFOLK — Services for Ella M. Voelker, 101, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ella Voelker died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

Thomas Barnes

Thomas Barnes

NEWMAN GROVE — Thomas L. Barnes, 79, Albion, formerly of Newman Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

Joann Koehler

Joann Koehler

WAUSA — Memorial services for Joann Koehler, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.

Mary Ann Crabb

Mary Ann Crabb

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary Ann E. Crabb, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Walter Larson

Walter Larson

SPRINGVIEW — Services for Walter W. Larson, 67, Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at New Hope Community Church in Springview. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.

Richard Sydow

Richard Sydow

NORFOLK — Richard “Dick” Sydow, 83, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home in Broomfield, Colo. A celebration of life for Richard and Carol Sydow will be at a later date in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

