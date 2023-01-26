 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Dennis R. Fleming, 78, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral Chapel.

Dennis Fleming died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1944-2023

Dennis was born on Dec. 17, 1944, in Pierce to Richard and Lorene (Koehler) Fleming. He grew up on a farm 5 miles south of Osmond and was one of the last three pupils to go to country school at District 29 to the eighth grade. They moved to town when he was 15, and he then went to Osmond High School, where he loved music and sang and played football and basketball. He graduated from Osmond High School in 1963. He drove milk trucks until getting drafted in 1965 during the Vietnam War and served in the U.S. Army. He was sent to Germany and was in the 175th Artillery. He was honorably discharged in 1967.

When he returned after his discharge, Dennis began working at the Wayne Herald newspaper and then later at the Norfolk Daily News. He worked at the Norfolk Daily News for 44 years from 1974 until he retired in April 2018.

He married Kathy Nathan in 1975, and to this union, they had one daughter, Heather Fleming. They later divorced in 1999.

Dennis liked to fish, hunt, attend concerts and listen to music at Divots and the county fairs. He enjoyed watching Nebraska Cornhusker Football. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, both of Norfolk, and the American Legion Riders, and he loved riding his motorcycle with the American Legion Riders.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather Fleming of California; nephew Brian (Stephanie) Fleming of Norfolk; niece Julie Fleming of Fort Collins, Colo.; nephew Tim (Joellen) Fleming of Osprey, Fla.; and niece Kelly (Sean) Culley of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lorene, and brother Robert Fleming. Honorary casketbearers will be Mike Nuttelmann, Brian Fleming, Tim Fleming, Rob Lamm, Roger Casselman, Mike Chikos, Dave Meyer, Mike Jundt, Terry Hochstein, Denny Larson, Jeff Frank and Doug Wattier.

Luncheon will be held at the Norfolk VFW after the inurnment at the cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

