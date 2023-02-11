WAKEFIELD — Services for Dennis L. Carlson, 84, of Wakefield will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield with the Rev. Jill Craig officiating.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church. Bressler-Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield is in charge of the services. Memorials are suggested to Covenant Cedars Bible Camp or the Wakefield Senior Center.
Dennis Carlson died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.