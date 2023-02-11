 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennis Carlson

WAKEFIELD — Services for Dennis L. Carlson, 84, of Wakefield will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield with the Rev. Jill Craig officiating.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church. Bressler-Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield is in charge of the services. Memorials are suggested to Covenant Cedars Bible Camp or the Wakefield Senior Center.

Dennis Carlson died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Tags

In other news

Robert Daniels

Robert Daniels

CLEARWATER — Services for Robert A. Daniels, 61, of Clearwater will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Ziems Cemetery, rural Ewing.

Dalton Alder

Dalton Alder

O’NEILL — Services for Dalton Alder, 17, of Emmet will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Dennis Carlson

Dennis Carlson

WAKEFIELD — Services for Dennis L. Carlson, 84, of Wakefield will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield with the Rev. Jill Craig officiating.

Shirley Kehne

Shirley Kehne

CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, of Winnetoon are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Frank Sramek

Frank Sramek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Frank J. Sramek, 92, of Norfolk will be held at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Frank Sramek

Frank Sramek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Frank J. Sramek, 92, of Norfolk will be held at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Robert McLeod

Robert McLeod

AINSWORTH — Robert J. McLeod, 49, of Ainsworth died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Vicki Saunders

Vicki Saunders

NORFOLK — Services for Vicki E. Saunders, 76, of Norfolk will be at a later date with Home for Funerals.

Norbert Widhalm

Norbert Widhalm

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Norbert A. “Norb” Widhalm, 79, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644 and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara