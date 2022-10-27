 Skip to main content
PIERCE — Memorial services for Dennis D. Buss, 76, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Visitation will will be 5-7 p.m. at the church in Pierce.

Dennis Buss died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1946-2022

Dennis was born on Feb. 14, 1946, in Pierce to William H. Sr. and Edna (Koehler) Buss. He attended grade school at Pierce and graduated from Pierce High School in 1964. Dennis was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce, where he was baptized on March 3, 1946, as well as confirmed on April 10, 1960.

After graduating from high school, Dennis farmed for a year before being drafted. He served his country in the U.S. Army from Nov. 17, 1965, to May 11, 1966. After returning home from the military, Dennis farmed in the Pierce County area. Dennis retired from farming in 2009 and moved to Randolph.

Survivors include three sons, Dean Buss of Lincoln, Cory Buss of Randolph and Benjamin (Holly) Buss of Lincoln; a daughter, Paula Kumm of Norfolk; grandchildren Levi (Kelsey) Kumm, Jenna Kumm, Alec Kumm and Sam Buss; great-granddaughter Aubrey Kumm; brother William Jr. (Sharolyn) Buss of Pierce; and a sister, Brenda (Bob) Johnson in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Sr., and Edna, and two sisters, Alice and Elaine.

Organist will be Linda Peekenschneider.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

