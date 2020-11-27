WEST POINT — Services for Dennis Buse, 72, of West Point will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Harold Buse officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at the church with a public vigil service and Knights of Columbus Rosary at 5 p.m. Masks will be required while in attendance for the visitation and funeral at the church.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.
He died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.