Dennis Bottolfsen

HARTINGTON — Services for Dennis K. Bottolfsen, 76, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dennis Bottolfsen was found deceased at his residence on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Francis Reynolds

Francis Reynolds

BRUNSWICK — Services for Francis Reynolds, 99, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Brunswick Congregational Church in Brunswick. Burial will be in the Brunswick City Cemetery.

Kenneth Jacob

Kenneth Jacob

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kenneth Jacob, 70, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Kenneth Jacob died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence.

David Curley

David Curley

WAYNE — Services for David Curley, 67, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Craig Cemetery.

Joann Schaefer

Joann Schaefer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Joann Schaefer died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Deloris Mozer

Deloris Mozer

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Deloris Mozer, 85, Meadow Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at the United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.

Agnes Schleppenbach

Agnes Schleppenbach

PIERCE — Services for Agnes L. Schleppenbach, 100, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Agnes Schleppenbach died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Legacy Arbors Assisted Living in Lincoln.

Cherie Watson

Cherie Watson

PIERCE — Services for Cherie Watson, 50, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Evelyn Tyler

Evelyn Tyler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Evelyn Tyler, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

