HARTINGTON — Services for Dennis K. Bottolfsen, 76, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dennis Bottolfsen was found deceased at his residence on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Francis Reynolds, 99, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Brunswick Congregational Church in Brunswick. Burial will be in the Brunswick City Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kenneth Jacob, 70, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Kenneth Jacob died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence.
WAYNE — Services for David Curley, 67, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Craig Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Joann Schaefer died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Deloris Mozer, 85, Meadow Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at the United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.
PIERCE — Services for Agnes L. Schleppenbach, 100, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Agnes Schleppenbach died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Legacy Arbors Assisted Living in Lincoln.
PIERCE — Services for Cherie Watson, 50, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Evelyn Tyler, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate.