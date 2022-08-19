 Skip to main content
Dennis Beltz

LINDSAY — Graveside services for Dennis R. Beltz, 72, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Zion Lutheran (Wedekind) Cemetery in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Air Force Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.

Dennis Beltz died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

1949-2022

Dennis Richard Beltz, son of Emil and Dora (Slizoski) Beltz, was born on Sept. 18, 1949, at Newman Grove. At the age of 5, Dennis went to Boys Town near Omaha. Dennis spent his youth at Boys Town and later graduated from there.

On July 2, 1969, Dennis was inducted into the U.S. Air Force. He served honorably during the Vietnam War era and was honorably discharged on June 29, 1973. Following his discharge from the service, Dennis returned to the Newman Grove area. He worked as a farm hand for Pieke Farms, drove truck and later worked for Farmers Pride Co-op in Newman Grove as a fuel deliveryman.

Dennis excelled at accounting and always kept excellent track of his fuel delivery accounts.

Throughout his life, Dennis enjoyed living in the country and later the Golden Age apartments in Newman Grove. Dennis also enjoyed working on old cars and was a former racer at the Boone County Raceway in Albion. His nickname at the racetrack was “Old Hippie.”

Dennis is survived by two brothers, Gerald Beltz of California and Eugene Beltz of Prague, Neb., as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jim Beltz and Melvin Beltz.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

 Appeara