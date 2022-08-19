NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis R. Podliska, 82, and Ramona K. Podliska, 80, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Leanne Masters will officiate with burial in Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763, American Legion Post 35 of Madison, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Dennis and Ramona Podliska died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident on U.S. Highway 75 near the Kansas-Nebraska border.
———
Dennis R. Podliska, son of Adolph and Minnie (Pospisil) Podliska, was born Oct. 23, 1939, in Meadow Grove. Dennis attended country school in Madison County and graduated from Newman Grove Public School in 1956 in the top 10 of his class. He became a member of the U.S. Army Reserves in 1959 and was discharged in 1965. Dennis was an honor graduate of the automotive maintenance helper course in 1960.
Dennis married Eleanor Thompson on Feb. 26, 1961, and they share a daughter. He was later married to Ramona Holzerland in Yankton, who brought three stepchildren into Dennis’s life.
Dennis farmed near Newman Grove from 1961 to 1989, at which time he moved to Norfolk. He worked for the City of Norfolk Recreation Department for a number of years before he retired. He moved to Lincoln with his spouse in 2016, where they enjoyed playing pitch with family and friends, traveling around the world, trips to the casino in Kansas and sharing time listening to music while sitting on the patio.
Dennis was a member of Men’s VFW Auxiliary Post 1644, Sons of the American Legion Post 16 and Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Dennis and his spouse joined a Presbyterian church in 2017 and were members of Southern Heights Presbyterian Church until their passing.
Dennis passed away with his spouse from a fatal car accident.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Dennis is survived by his brother, Garry (Sue) Podliska of Norfolk; daughter Audra Podliska of Lincoln; stepdaughters Brenda (Rod) Burns of Wausa and Shari Vester of Norfolk; and stepson Wayne Holzerland of Norfolk.
Ramona K. Podliska, daughter of Elmer G. and Edna S. (Heitman) Richert, was born Feb. 26, 1942, in York. She was baptized in March 1942 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Gresham and confirmed in May 1956 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City. She graduated from David City Public School in 1960 and later Norfolk Beauty School in 1961.
Ramona married Loren R. Holzerland on Sept. 11, 1962, in David City. They share three children. Later, she married Dennis Podliska in 1982 in Yankton, who brought a stepdaughter into Ramona’s life.
Ramona moved with her spouse from a farm near Newman Grove to Norfolk in 1989. She worked at Dudley Servall in Norfolk from 1990 to 2008, then she retired. She moved to Lincoln with her spouse in 2016, where they enjoyed retirement, traveling around the world, making trips to the casino in Kansas and listening to music while sitting on the patio.
Ramona was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Ramona and her spouse joined a Presbyterian church in 2017 and were members of Southern Heights Presbyterian Church until their passing.
Ramona passed away with her spouse from a fatal car accident.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Steve Sutton; and brother-in-law Dale Kesting.
She is survived by her sister, Jean Kesting of Norfolk; her children, Brenda (Rod) Burns of Wausa and Shari Vester and Wayne Holzerland of Norfolk; her stepdaughter, Audra Podliska; grandchildren Jennifer Kamprath, Jessica Turner, Steffen Vester, Terryn Vester, Zak Danekas and Jonathan Holzerland; and five great-grandchildren.
A luncheon at VFW Post 1644 in Norfolk will follow the burial.