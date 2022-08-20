NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis R. Podliska, 82, and Ramona K. Podliska, 80, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Leanne Masters will officiate with burial in Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763, American Legion Post 35 of Madison, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Dennis and Ramona Podliska died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident on U.S. Highway 75 near the Kansas-Nebraska border.