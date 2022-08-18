NORFOLK — Services for Dennis R. Podliska, 82, and Ramona K. Podliska, 80, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Newman Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Dennis and Ramona Podliska died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident near U.S. Highway 75 on the Kansas-Nebraska border.
NORFOLK — Services for Terry L. Denney, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
LINCOLN — Services for Kenneth G. Hopkins, 93, Lincoln will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 40th and Yankee Hill Road, in Lincoln.
HADAR — Private graveside services for Carol L. (Wehrer) Widhalm, 82, Norfolk, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hadar. Carol Widhalm died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Frank C. Horn Jr., 91, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National G…
WAUSA — Services for Payne Haberer, 2-year-old son of Chris and Heidi Haberer of Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Payne Haberer died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
HOWELLS — Services for Anna M. Bourek, 99, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
ALBION — Services for LeRoy F. Dozler, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Joe J. Ledford, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Joe Ledford died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Raasch, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.