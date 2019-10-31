Denise Wieseler

BOW VALLEY — Memorial services for Denise M. Wieseler, 49, Norfolk, formerly of Bow Valley, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Inurnment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
1970-2019
Denise Marie Wieseler died at her residence on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. She left her home at the Liberty Center and took God’s hand and went to her heavenly home.
Urn bearer will be her daughter, Melody Wieseler.
Denise Marie Wieseler was born Aug. 5, 1970, in Yankton to Mick and Midge Wieseler. She grew up in Bow Valley and graduated from Wynot High School. She worked in a variety of jobs before moving to Norfolk at the Liberty Centre. She was fond of new her friends and unconditional love and support, especially from her dear friend, Brad Osborn. She enjoyed crafts and sharing her crafts with family, friends and local nursing homes.
Her family meant the world to her, which she confirmed with a daily friendly phone call to them. Her main supporter and best friend was her mom, who supported her through many challenges in her life and also her dad whom she idolized. She enjoyed the simple things in life and knew she was loved.
She is survived by her child, Melody Wieseler of Dallas, Texas; her parents, Mick and Midge Wieseler; two sisters, Lisa (Rod) Mack of San Antonio, Texas, and Joetta (Daryl) Promes of Gowrie, Iowa; and many nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Rose Wieseler and Ferdy and Leone Wortmann.