CONSTANCE — Services for Denise Stevens, 67, Crofton, will be at noon on Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will in the parish cemetery in Constance with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 128 and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church with a 11:30 a.m. rosary. Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
Denise Stevens died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at her residence after a battle with cancer.