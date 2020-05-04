Denis Eusterbrock

WEST POINT — Services for Denis J. Eusterbrock of rural Dodge are pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
In other news
HOWELLS — Services for Reynold Vering, 79, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with last call delivered by Howells Volunteer Fire Department.
WEST POINT — Services for Richard W. Haase, 76, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
WEST POINT — Services for Denis J. Eusterbrock of rural Dodge are pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
LONG PINE — Private graveside services for Weneth D. “Wen” Painter, 84, Pleasanton, Calif., will be Friday, May 8, at Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine. A celebration of life will be at a date.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mark F. Schmidt, 91, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
NIOBRARA — Graveside services for Rocky Latorra, 78, of Verdel will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. The Rev. Janice Nelson will officiate.
MADISON — Private family graveside services for Adelyn L. Schulz, 99, were Saturday, May 2, at the Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Donna Goltry officiated. Resseguie Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
OMAHA — Services for Lester C. Demmel, 88, of Omaha will be Monday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church in Omaha. Visitation following CDC guidelines will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., at the West Center Chapel and Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Internment will be T…
SANTEE — Funeral services for Karen Red Owl, 61, of Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat Whitehorse Carda will officiate, with burial in the Episcopal Cemetery in Santee.