PLAINVIEW — Services for Dena Van Kirk, 64, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

Dena Van Kirk died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home of Lincoln is in charge of the arrangements.

1957-2021

She was raised on a farm near Plainview. Dena graduated from Plainview High School in 1975. She became a long-time resident of Lincoln, where she had numerous volunteer jobs.

Dena was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ann Van Kirk; and sisters Marie Anderson and Betty Borgmann.

She is survived by her brothers, Jim (Nancy) of Lincoln, Robert (Della Witcomb) of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Chris (Deb) of Plainview; a sister, Alesia Rottler of Norfolk; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln Community Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

