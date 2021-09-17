PLAINVIEW — Services for Dena Van Kirk, 64, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.
Dena Van Kirk died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home of Lincoln is in charge of the arrangements.
1957-2021
She was raised on a farm near Plainview. Dena graduated from Plainview High School in 1975. She became a long-time resident of Lincoln, where she had numerous volunteer jobs.
Dena was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ann Van Kirk; and sisters Marie Anderson and Betty Borgmann.
She is survived by her brothers, Jim (Nancy) of Lincoln, Robert (Della Witcomb) of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Chris (Deb) of Plainview; a sister, Alesia Rottler of Norfolk; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln Community Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.