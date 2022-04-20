OAKLAND — Memorial services for Dena J. Carlson, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Private burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.
Memorial visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Dena Carlson died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Oakland Heights in Oakland.
Pelan Funeral Home of Oakland is in charge of the arrangements.
1931-2022
Dena Jean Carlson was born Feb. 23, 1931, to Clarence and Daisy (Woodard) Kjeldgaard in Tekamah. She attended Tekamah High School.
On Jan. 1, 1948, Dena married the love of her life, Grover E. Carlson, at the United Methodist Church in Tekamah. They had five children: Beverly, Larry, Mark, Charles and Paul.
Dena was a member of two women’s clubs, was a 4-H mother and enjoyed attending her children’s activities. She was proud to be a farmer’s spouse and all the duties that came with that.
In later years, she worked at a thrift store in Tekamah and would not miss an opportunity to go to the casino with friends. She was very fond of all her many Kjeldgaard cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; son Larry; brothers: Merrick (Alvina), Lloyd (Verna), Neil (Doris) and Don (Marge); sisters Enid (Jim) McCurdy and Beth (Raymond) Magill; and an infant grandson, Emanuel.
She is survived by her children, Beverly (Dan) Lux, Mark (Laurie), Charles (Ronda) and Paul (Cheryl); 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Tiny.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Condolences can be left at www.pelanfuneralservices.com.