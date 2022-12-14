 Skip to main content
Delwyn Schwager

CREIGHTON — Services for Delwyn Schwager, 68, Royal, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Delwyn Schwager died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at his residence.

LAUREL — Services for Marilyn A. Jensen, 82, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

FREMONT — Services for Diane M. Leland, 79, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

LINCOLN — Services for Robert N. Woeppel, 78, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S St., in Lincoln. Private inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pierce.

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.

NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Meyer, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Alice Meyer died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

CREIGHTON — Services for Delwyn Schwager, 68, Royal, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Delwyn Schwager died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at his residence.

WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.

LAUREL — Services for Marilyn Jensen, 82, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marilyn Jensen died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence.

WISNER — Services for Roxanne Meyer, 70, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

