CREIGHTON — Services for Delwyn Schwager, 68, Royal, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Delwyn Schwager died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at his residence.
LAUREL — Services for Marilyn A. Jensen, 82, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
FREMONT — Services for Diane M. Leland, 79, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
LINCOLN — Services for Robert N. Woeppel, 78, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S St., in Lincoln. Private inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Meyer, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Alice Meyer died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.
WISNER — Services for Roxanne Meyer, 70, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.