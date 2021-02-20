Delvin Hegemann

You have permission to edit this article.
HOWELLS — Services for Delvin B. Hegemann, 83, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 6 p.m. vigil. Masks are required for the visitation and Mass.

He died at his home in Howells on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.

———

The Mass will be livestreamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SvobodaFH/

Delvin was born on Sept. 14, 1937, to Herman and Julia (Vogel) Hegemann. He attended Colfax County Schools. He worked as a mechanic at the Auto Hospital, drove cattle truck for Brester Trucking, and for the next 38 years drove a gas transport for Farmers Union Co-op.

On Oct. 23, 1956, he married Marlene Krupka at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The couple made their home in Howells and were blessed with four children: Bruce, Cheryl, Theresa and Russell.

He was a member of the Howells Volunteer Fire Department and served as chief. He was also an active member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church.

He could fix about anything. He enjoyed traveling, listening to polka music, watching westerns and reading the daily paper.

Delvin also enjoyed cheering on the Howells-Dodge Jaguars and playing a good game of cards, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandson.

He is survived by his children: Bruce (Manuela) Hegemann of Colorado Springs, Colo., Cheryl (Wayne) Molacek of Howells, and Russ Hegemann of Schuyler; grandson Ryan Molacek of Howells; in-laws, Joseph (Toni) Krupka of Plattsburg, N.Y., Melvin (Mag) Krupka of St. Helena, Calif., Richard (Vi) Krupka of Schuyler, Ronald (Mary) Krupka of Rapid City, S.D., Duane Krupka of Pahoa, Hawaii, Kenneth (Vicky) Krupka of Beemer, Eugene (Karen) Krupka of Fremont, Raymond (Linda) Krupka of Naverra, Fla., and Glenn Krupka of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and sister-in-law Mae Lund of West Point, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Delvin was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse of 60 years, Marlene in 2017; daughter Theresa; a sister, Mildred (Lumir) Dostal; parents-in-law Joseph and Philomena “Minnie” (Gall) Krupka, and brothers-in-law Marvin (Helen) Krupka and Larry Krupka and Larry Lund.

Lunch at the Howells Catholic Social Hall will follow the burial. Memorials can be directed toward Family Wishes for future designation.

Condolences can be left at www.svobodafuneralhome.net.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

