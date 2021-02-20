Delvin Hegemann

HOWELLS — Services for Delvin B. Hegemann, 83, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 6 p.m. vigil. Masks are required for the visitation and Mass.
He died at his home in Howells on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.
Delvin was born on Sept. 14, 1937, to Herman and Julia (Vogel) Hegemann. He attended Colfax County Schools. He worked as a mechanic at the Auto Hospital, drove cattle truck for Brester Trucking, and for the next 38 years drove a gas transport for Farmers Union Co-op.
On Oct. 23, 1956, he married Marlene Krupka at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The couple made their home in Howells and were blessed with four children: Bruce, Cheryl, Theresa and Russell.
He was a member of the Howells Volunteer Fire Department and served as chief. He was also an active member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church.
He could fix about anything. He enjoyed traveling, listening to polka music, watching westerns and reading the daily paper.
Delvin also enjoyed cheering on the Howells-Dodge Jaguars and playing a good game of cards, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandson.
He is survived by his children: Bruce (Manuela) Hegemann of Colorado Springs, Colo., Cheryl (Wayne) Molacek of Howells, and Russ Hegemann of Schuyler; grandson Ryan Molacek of Howells; in-laws, Joseph (Toni) Krupka of Plattsburg, N.Y., Melvin (Mag) Krupka of St. Helena, Calif., Richard (Vi) Krupka of Schuyler, Ronald (Mary) Krupka of Rapid City, S.D., Duane Krupka of Pahoa, Hawaii, Kenneth (Vicky) Krupka of Beemer, Eugene (Karen) Krupka of Fremont, Raymond (Linda) Krupka of Naverra, Fla., and Glenn Krupka of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and sister-in-law Mae Lund of West Point, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Delvin was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse of 60 years, Marlene in 2017; daughter Theresa; a sister, Mildred (Lumir) Dostal; parents-in-law Joseph and Philomena “Minnie” (Gall) Krupka, and brothers-in-law Marvin (Helen) Krupka and Larry Krupka and Larry Lund.
Lunch at the Howells Catholic Social Hall will follow the burial. Memorials can be directed toward Family Wishes for future designation.
