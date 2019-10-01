Delphia McConnell

ALMA — Graveside services for Delphia M. McConnell, 97, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Alma Cemetery in Alma.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue in Norfolk.
She died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1922-2019
Delphia Marie was born on July 1, 1922, in Holdenville, Okla., to her parents Elijah J. and Carrie (Robertson) Claiborne. She grew up near Holdenville and graduated from Holdenville High School in 1939. She received a bachelor of science degree from Oklahoma A & M College (now Oklahoma State University) in 1944 and did additional study at Oklahoma A & M and Wayne State College. She taught school in Kellyville, Okla., Franklin and Wayne.
Delphia married Dean McConnell on June 1, 1946, in Franklin. The couple lived in Huntley until 1953, in Franklin until 1957 and in Wayne until 1963, when they moved to Norfolk. To this union, two children were born, Deanna and Donna Sue.
In Norfolk, she worked for Dale Electronics for 15 years before retiring in 1986.
Delphia is survived by her two daughters, Deanna Kruger and Donna Sue Swonger; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and a sister-in-law, Clarice Claiborne.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Dean; her parents; her sister, Fontella; her brother, Keith; and a son-in-law, Lawrence Kruger.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.