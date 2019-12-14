OMAHA — Services for DeLos W. Sparks, 76, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Southwest Church of Christ, 2600 S. 124th St., in Omaha.
He died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory in Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.
1943-2019
DeLos Wayne Sparks was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Albion. He grew up on a farm southeast of town. He graduated from Albion High School in 1961. He attended York College in York, where he was baptized and met his spouse, Sherry (Hottle). They married on May 14, 1965, on the York College campus.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dean and Irene (Cash) Sparks. He is survived by his spouse of 54 years, Sherry Sparks; his children: Trisha (Rod) Goben, Terry (Traci) Sparks, Tyler (Tammy) Sparks and Tiffany (Miles) Baum; his grandchildren: Kellan (Tori) Goben, Tehia Goben (fiance Joel Wells), Breanne Goben, Ryan Sparks, Jacob Sparks, Sam Sparks and Landen Baum; and a great-grandchild, Leylee Grace Goben.
DeLos and Sherry lived in Norfolk for 46 years. They owned “The Donut Shoppe” from 1979 to 1996. DeLos celebrated a career in the grocery industry, the most recent was his retirement from Walmart after 30 years. DeLos was an elder at the Glen Park Church of Christ in Norfolk for over 20 years. He served on the advisory board at York College and the board of directors for Project Access in Norfolk.
He was a TeamMates mentor both in Norfolk and Omaha.
The family requests all donations given in memory to the York College Scholarship Fund in honor of DeLos Sparks, 1125 East Eighth St., York, NE 68467.