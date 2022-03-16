MADISON — Memorial services for Deloris M. (Prauner) Zessin, 89, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Deloris Zessin died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2022
On Sept. 15, 1932, Deloris was born on the family farm in Battle Creek to Albert and Margaret (Flesner) Prauner. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Heights Lutheran Church in rural Battle Creek and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1950.
In the spring of 1953, Deloris met her future spouse, Robert “Bob,” at the courthouse in Madison where she was employed. Bob always said she caught his eye and made a point to be working at the end of the driveway when she was driving home from work just to wave. He finally got up the nerve to ask her out on a date which led to their marriage on Aug. 30, 1953, at St. Peter’s Heights.
Deloris and Bob were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison their entire married life, where she was a member of Daughters of Trinity. Deloris was a dedicated farm spouse, as well as mother to three children, Judy, Jeff and Jan. Once retiring from farming in 1983, they moved into Madison where Deloris started working in the kitchen at Countryside Home.
Deloris was known for her famous chocolate chip cookies. Everyone loved them and she would always have a Tupperware full in her freezer.
Deloris was an avid golfer and prided herself on beating someone half her age or younger. Bob became accustomed to usually getting beat by Deloris in a round of golf, but the one thing he had over on her was his hole-in-one on No. 9 at Taylor Creek. She never achieved that but never quit trying. In addition to golf, Deloris enjoyed spending time with family, card playing, traveling, bowling, dancing at Howells Ballroom in the day and especially watching Husker football.
During the later years when Bob started woodworking, she would paint his projects. Also, “Grandma D” was very superstitious. She always wore blue on Mondays, carried a buckeye in her purse for good luck, stayed away from No. 13 and never walked under a ladder. She will be missed.
Deloris is survived by her children, Judy Ray of Valley, Jeff (Ruth) Zessin of Palmer, Alaska, and Jan (Pete) Santoro of Kansas City, Mo.; her grandchildren, Kendra Heyne and Lacey Leise of Omaha, Jason Zessin of Apple Valley, Minn., Katie (Zach) Harding of Leawood, Kan., Marcus Santoro of Kansas City, Mo., Angela (Mike) Hattaway of Overland Park, Kan., and Tony (Lisa) Santoro of Rockwall, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Sofie and Reece Heyne, Blake, Brooke and Becca Leise, Henry Hocking, Ada and Hank Harding, Korbyn and Khiley Shirey, and Emma, Noah and Ethan Santoro; and sister-in-law Sharon Prauner of Battle Creek.
Deloris was preceded in death by her parents and spouse; her brother, Orville; and numerous brothers and sisters in-law.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.