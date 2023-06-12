ALBION — Services for Deloris D. Rutten, 88, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Albion.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.
Deloris Rutten died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
1935-2023
Deloris enjoyed being comfortable. At her request, please dress casually to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation.
Deloris Darlene Rutten was born May 18, 1935, in Dustin to Henry and Blanche Diekmann. She was welcomed into the family by 1-year-old Donald Dean. The family moved back to Gregory, S.D., to take over the original Diekmann farm in 1936. The family grew with four more children, Dee, Phyllis, Donna, Bob, and two children that died at birth.
Deloris attended Country school for eight years, then boarded in Gregory for one year of high school. She got to move back in with the family when they moved to a farm on the edge of Gregory so the children could all attend school there. She graduated in 1953, then went to a business school in Omaha.
She worked in Omaha until 1956. It was during this time that she met Donald Lawrence Rutten of Albion and they married on July 30, 1956, at the Catholic Church in Gregory. Since that time her home has been Albion.
The couple were parents of Cheryl Lynn, who was taken in a car accident in 1971, Cynthia Sue, Catherine Dee and Cara Elizabeth. They followed a wish that Cheryl had that they needed to adopt a baby boy. Troy Lynn came into the family in 1973 at the age of 21 months old.
Deloris and Don were active workers in the community. Deloris used her secretarial and bookkeeping skills for their family, plus was a fill temp for almost all of the businesses in Albion who needed someone to fill in while an employee dealt with a crisis or illness in their lives. She and Don managed the Vets Club for 10 years, she was a chief bookkeeper and aide.
They owned and operated Green Acres Landfill and Boone County Disposal from 1977 to 1993. She served as the director of Harmony Homes for a couple of years. Her bookwork skills were put to the test when she helped do the bookwork for Prairie Hill Farms and Prairie Hill Feed Mill for almost 17 years. Deloris volunteered her many skills as she held an office in every organization or club that she belonged to. She always refused to be president of anything as she liked being out of the limelight.
She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, The Altar Society, VFW auxiliary, Classy Sassies, volunteer at the public school and always ready to serve where she was needed. She also was in the background serving the City of Albion, when her spouse, Don, served several terms as a mayor and a city council member. She volunteered every time her kids needed her help in their activities, no matter what the job was.
Deloris loved her family. She was an awesome mom and mother-in-law, caring grandmother and the best great-grandmother any of us could have asked for. She was known for her hugs. No one ever got away from her without the last big hug that let you know that she loved you. She was the best listener. She always said, “I guess God is keeping me here to just listen.” Her favorite saying was, “There are a lot of cherries in this world with those damn pits inside them.”
Deloris and Don celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2016. Don passed away on Nov. 24, 2018. Others awaiting her arrival in heaven are Cheryl Lynn; parents Henry and Blanche Diekmann; brother Don Diekmann; sister Dee Laposky; in-laws Dick and Madeline Rutten; special aunt and uncles Liz and Ves Kleeve and Ray Tenski land nephew:Tony Tenski.
Deloris is survived by her three daughters, one son and their families: Cindy (Ronald) Paulsen of Meadow Grove; son Jarrod (Amanda) Paulsen and children Nox, Lux and Kix; daughter Maggie Shanahan; Cathy (Mark) Tierney of Logan, Iowa; daughters Aryn (Ryan) Moyer and children Robby, Wesley and Meliny; Kailee (Zach) Coleman and daughter Olive; Regan (Mitchell) Faircloth and children Angella, Rhiley, Ellenor and baby Lillian; Cara (John) Furgerson of Elmwood; daughters Kolbi (Jake) Tomka and children Elena, Maverick, and Zeppelin; Shelbi (Logan) Sperling; Troy (Brandy) Rutten and daughter Noa Rutten of Omaha; two stepgrandsons, Nate (Amanda) Tierney and children Gavin and Tatum; Ben (Corri) Tierney and children Colby, Chloe, Claire, Cymber and Cade; sisters Phyllis Henely and Donna Hutchinson of Burke, S.D.; brother Bob (Cindy) Diekmann of Gregory; sisters-in-law Dorthy Diemann and Mary Tenski; honorary family members Vicki and Steve Gragert; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
