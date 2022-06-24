MEADOW GROVE — Services for Deloris Mozer, 85, Meadow Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at the United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Deloris Mozer died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Edgewood Norfolk Memory Care in Norfolk.
1937-2022
Deloris D. Mozer, daughter of John and Elisa (Uecker) Bellar, was born June 11, 1937, in Antelope County. She was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden and graduated from Tilden High School in 1955.
Deloris was united in marriage to Arland Mozer on June 5, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. They were blessed with four children: Roxanne, Ronda, Rebecca and Ranea.
Deloris and Arland made their home north of Meadow Grove, where she helped her spouse on the farm. Deloris also was employed at Whiteway Café and Tilden Community Hospital.
Deloris was a member of United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. She served as treasurer of the church for 38 years and was also a Sunday school teacher.
Deloris is survived by her spouse, Arland Mozer; four daughters, Roxanne Hartman of Fremont, Ronda (Mark) Manske of Lincoln, Rebecca (Terry) Bennett of Tilden and Ranea Rystrom of Meadow Grove; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Mildred Wagner of Lincoln; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Woslager of Pierce.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Carol and Darlene; and three brothers, Raymond, Norman and John.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove or the Meadow Grove Fire Hall.