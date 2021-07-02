TILDEN — Services for Deloris Freeman, 88, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
She died Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
ST. EDWARD — Services for William D. Lawrence, 85, of St. Edward will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward with the Rev. Mick Goc officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, St. Edward, with military rites conducted by Crosier American Legion…
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Wayne E. Mattern, 86, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Services for Cole T. McGrath, 35, of Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
WISNER — Services for Helen A. Moeller, 83, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Verdelle M. Reeg, 95, of Wayne will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Beverly A. “Bev” Ohlman, 87, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Cole T. McGrath, 35, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his residence in Omaha.
WAYNE — Services for Verdelle M. Reeg, 95, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
