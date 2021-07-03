TILDEN — Services for Deloris Freeman, 88, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
She died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
Deloris Vivian Jensen was born Feb. 24, 1933, to Arthur Max Jensen and Helen Anna (Nelson) Jensen. She attended Oakdale and Norfolk schools. Deloris had two brothers and two sisters; one of the two brothers died in infancy and the rest of her siblings preceded her in death. Deloris also suffered the loss of her mother at a young age, only 10 years old, which was a terrible shock and loss to her. She spoke frequently about her parental grandmother, Georgia Simmons, whom she stayed with at times as the person who helped her get through the difficult times while she went to school.
On May 19, 1951, Deloris married Willard Niman Freeman. Born to this union were Willard Jr., Vickie, Melinda, Todd and Carlena.
Deloris worked as a waitress in her younger years in Nebraska and as a nurse’s aide in Pierre, S.D. She retired when working at St. Joe’s in Norfolk. Her many talents included being a loving, kind wife and the ability to stretch meals and money, never complaining. She always put her spouse and her children first.
Deloris was as close as a daughter to her mother-in-law, Anna. They treasured their relationship, sharing many memories. Deloris loved her husband, Willard, and suffered a huge loss on July 8, 2018, when he passed. They were inseparable all their lives. They were best friends — “the kids who always worked together.” Whether it be gardening, cleaning, playing cards or fishing, Deloris was always a good sport while Willard would find anything to tease her about. For this she earned Sainthood!
Survivors include her five children, Willard (Lorraine) Freeman Jr. of Norfolk, Vickie (Steve) Zorkowski of Long Pine, Melinda McDaniel (Bob Hollinger) of Arion, Iowa, Todd (Kimberly) Freeman of Hull, Ga., and Carlena (Travis) Scheer of Burwell. There were also 18 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and in-laws Anna and Earl, Deloris was preceded in death by sisters Marjorie Burgan and Joan Kucera; brothers Robert Jensen and infant boy Jensen; and her beloved husband, Willard.