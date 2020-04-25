STANTON — Graveside services for DeLoris Farran, 97, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, at the Stanton Cemetery. Memorial services will be at a later date.
She died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler is in charge of the arrangements.
1923-2020
DeLoris was born Feb. 22, 1923, in Verdel, to Jorgen and Tina (Christensen) Jorgensen. She attended area schools and graduated from high school. She then earned a teaching certificate and taught school for a short time.
On Oct. 3, 1942, she married Lyle R. Farran in Butte. They lived and ranched in Holt County, moved to Meadow Grove, where they ran an implement store, and in 1953, moved to Stanton, where they farmed and raised cattle.
DeLoris was a homemaker and also the bookkeeper for the farm. She was a member of the Busy Bells and Stanton V.F.W. Auxiliary.
DeLoris is survived by one daughter, Jodene (Joey) Carter of Middleburg, Fla.; two sons, Darrell (Brenda) Farran of Eldorado Springs, Mo., and Douglas (JoAnn) Farran of David City; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; and a brother, Leo Jorgensen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.