DeLoris Bomar

NORFOLK — Services for DeLoris H. Bomar, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
In other news
LAUREL — Services for Julia F. “Judy” Meier, 77, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery in Belden.
NORFOLK — Services for DeLoris H. Bomar, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Memorial services for Kaylene Christensen, 66, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate with private inurnment at a later date.
TILDEN — No services are planned for Billy Allen Jr., 70, Meadow Grove. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
VERDIGRE — Services for Robert Novacek, 84, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army Na…
Private services for Karen Powell, 74, Slayton, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, will be Saturday, Oct. 31, at Slayton Memorial Gardens in Slayton. The Rev. Ethanie Schmidt will officiate. A public celebration of life will take place at a later time.
ROYAL — Services for Jan Dewalt Curtis, 79, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Royal Gymnasium in Royal. Bob Moore will officiate with burial in Royal Cemetery in Royal.
COLUMBUS — Services for Florene Kass, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Joe Miksch will officiate.
O’NEILL — Services for Debra Carr, 61, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.