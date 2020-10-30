DeLoris Bomar

NORFOLK — Services for DeLoris H. Bomar, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service at the church with a 9 a.m. rosary. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1931-2020
DeLoris H. Bomar was born Feb. 22, 1931, to Edward and Helen (Zessin) Vavrick in Spencer. The family moved and, for a time, lived in Madison before moving to Norfolk. She attended and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School.
On Feb. 23, 1949, DeLoris married Gene Bomar. They had six children: Mary, Edward, Helen, Kurtis, Kevin and Paulynn.
DeLoris was one of the wittiest people in the room. Her one-liners and comebacks were the best. You weren’t going to catch her at a loss for words. DeLoris was definitely a people person. Besides caring for her children, she genuinely loved her dogs and outside pets too. Feeding the animals was a joy for her. She liked to shop and play cards and Scrabble. Coffee was a constant and then there was candy and popcorn.
DeLoris’ spouse died on Feb. 22, 1976. She remained strong and was a great role model all her life. Her greatest sadness was the loss of her son, Kevin, on July 9, 2018.
DeLoris is survived by her children, Mary (Marv) Jirovsky and Edward (Amy) Bomar of Norfolk, Helen Bomar of Sioux Falls, S.D., Kurtis Bomar of Lincoln and Paulynn (Richard) Zautke of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a son; two brothers; and three sisters.