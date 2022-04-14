 Skip to main content
LAUREL — Memorial services for Delores M. Wilcox, 85, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 18, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the time of the service.

Delores Wilcox died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of funeral arrangements.

1936-2022

The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website: facebook.com/VictoryRoadAG/

Delores Mae Wilcox was born on May 24, 1936, to Ward Eugene and Velda Lucille (Roberts) Wilcox on a farm northeast of Meadow Grove. She was baptized in the Madison United Methodist Church in 1936. Delores attended elementary school in Madison country schools near Meadow Grove, Madison and Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1955 with her sister, Roberta Lute.

Delores began working at Dale Electronics/Vishay on March 20, 1967, and worked there until her retirement in 2001. She loved to bake and decorate cakes for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries or any special occasion. Delores was an avid fisherman and loved to take others fishing with her.

God was the center of Delores’s life. She was a member of the Victory Road Assembly of God Church for over 50 years. She nurtured many children in the church as a Sunday School teacher for many years. Her Sunday school children were “her kids.” Her church family and friends were very important to her.

Delores was a great supporter of many missions and volunteered, ministered and donated to the Norfolk Rescue Mission faithfully along with other missions.

Delores lived in the Madison and Norfolk area all of her life until she entered the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel on Feb. 14, 2020.

Delores is survived by a brother, Rodney (Jean) Wilcox of McCalla, Ala.; brother-in-law Gary Lute of Laurel; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She also is survived by many loyal friends whom she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Velda; her sisters, Evelyn Fuller and Roberta Lute; and a sister-in-law, Penny Wilcox.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

