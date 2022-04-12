LAUREL — Services for Delores Wilcox, 85, Laurel, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Delores Wilcox died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Stanley E. Acklie, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Stanley Acklie died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.
LINCOLN — Celebration of life services for Arlene J. Nelson, 78, of Lincoln will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Harvester Banquet Room at Rosie’s, 1501 Center Park Road in Lincoln.
O’NEILL — Services for Dorothy Johnson, 90, of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Linda Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Darlene J. Allen, 75, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion with the Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
BASSETT — Services for Myrna Stewart, 74, Newport, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Willow Dale Cemetery north of Newport.
SPENCER — Jeaninne Spencer, 85, Lynch, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.
NORFOLK — Services for John J. M. Carney, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Services for Agnes M. Richstein, 89, of Ainsworth will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Hermann W.H. Lindner, 96, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.