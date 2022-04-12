 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska,
Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Madison,
Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Saunders,
Douglas, Lancaster and Gage.

* Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent.

* Impacts...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Delores Wilcox

LAUREL — Services for Delores Wilcox, 85, Laurel, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Delores Wilcox died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Stanley Acklie

Stanley Acklie

NORFOLK — Services for Stanley E. Acklie, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Stanley Acklie died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.

Arlene Nelson

Arlene Nelson

LINCOLN — Celebration of life services for Arlene J. Nelson, 78, of Lincoln will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Harvester Banquet Room at Rosie’s, 1501 Center Park Road in Lincoln.

Dorothy Johnson

Dorothy Johnson

O’NEILL — Services for Dorothy Johnson, 90, of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Linda Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Darlene Allen

Darlene Allen

ALBION — Services for Darlene J. Allen, 75, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion with the Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Myrna Stewart

Myrna Stewart

BASSETT — Services for Myrna Stewart, 74, Newport, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Willow Dale Cemetery north of Newport.

Jeaninne Spencer

Jeaninne Spencer

SPENCER — Jeaninne Spencer, 85, Lynch, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.

John Carney

John Carney

NORFOLK — Services for John J. M. Carney, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Agnes Richstein

Agnes Richstein

AINSWORTH — Services for Agnes M. Richstein, 89, of Ainsworth will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Hermann Lindner

Hermann Lindner

WAYNE — Services for Hermann W.H. Lindner, 96, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

